Kerala, Chandigarh schools qualify for quarterfinals of Subroto Cup Junior Boys (U-17)

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) MIC English Medium HS, Athanikal, Malappuram, Kerala and Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 B, Chandigarh qualified for the quarterfinals from Group B and Group A respectively in the 62nd Subroto Cup Inter School International Football Tournament being played at various venues, here.

Kerala beat former champions Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishthan (BKSP) 4-2 to qualify for the quarterfinals while Chandigarh comprehensively beat Ramakrishna Mission School, Aalo, West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh 4-1 to book their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

At the G.D Goenka Ground, +2 Durga Uchh Vidyalay, Shakti Nagar, Baanka, Bihar overcame Shaheed Jawan Muthukoya Memorial SSS, Amini, Lakshadweep 2-0 and The Emerald Heights School, Indore, Madhya Pradesh edged out Laxman Gyanpith DLSS, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 2-1 through a second half injury time penalty to finish the group stage proceedings in Group A and B.

At the Subroto Park Football Ground, T.G English Medium School, Bishnupur, Manipur secured their third consecutive victory in Group C, beating NCC Kolkata 2-1 in a tightly fought contest. In the other match of the group, Shri Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal beat Inventure Academy, Bangalore 3-1.

In Group D at the Subroto Park Football Ground, St. Francis Xavier High School, Dudhani, Silvassa, DD & DNH played out a 2-2 draw against Navy Children School, Mumbai. In the other match of the group, Sanjeevan Vidhyaniketan & Chhatrapati Shivaji Kanishta Mahavidyalaya (Somvarreth) Panhada, Kolhapur, Maharashtra edged out Khajaman H.S.S, Trichy, Tamil Nadu by a solitary goal.

At the Ambedkar Stadium, Govt. Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei, Mizoram beat Air Force Bal Bharti School 4-0 for their third consecutive victory of Group E. In the other match of the group, Kamla Devi Public School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh thrashed Army Public School, Samba, Jammu & Kashmir 25-0. Sagar Singh, KH Rohit, Md Naloaz Sherif, KH Nilan scored five goals each for the winners.

In Group F at the Ambedkar Stadium, Mother International School, Zahir, Brambey, Ranchi, Jharkhand beat D.A.V Inter-College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 3-1. In the other match of the group, Govt. Senior Secondary School, Namchi, South Sikkim, Sikkim drew with Don Bosco Vaduthala, Kochi, Kerala 1-1.

At the Tejas Football Ground, Tripura Sports School, Badharghat, Tripura and Bampather Bengenabari HSS played out a 2-2 draw in Group G. In the other match of the group, Vasant Rao Dempo H.S.S of Arts, Science & Commerce, Cujira, Goa secured a dominant win over P.M Shri GSSS Gangwa, Hisar, Haryana 13-0 for their first win of the tournament.

In Group H at the Tejas Football Ground, Greenwood School, Khelo India Centre, Nagaland edged out Guru Gobind Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 4-3 for their third win in the group. In the other match of the group, Sudarshanpur Dwarika Prasad Uchh Vidyachakra, Raiganj, West Bengal overcame Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lokra, Shonitpur, Assam 3-0 for their first win of the tournament.

