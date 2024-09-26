Kenyan President denounces unilateralism, militarisation at UNGA

United Nations, Sep 26 (IANS) As some nations are increasingly choosing unilateralism and militarization over dialogue and diplomacy, the "them versus us" mentality has escalated tensions and eroded trust in the global multilateral system, said Kenya President William Ruto on Thursday at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"These challenges are complex, interconnected, and escalating at an alarming pace," said the president.

From Gaza to Darfur, Ukraine to Yemen, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to Sudan, the Sahel region, and Haiti, conflicts are leaving a devastating trail of destruction, according to Ruto.

"Climate change is increasingly fueling instability and conflict around the world," he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, the President said cybersecurity breaches and sophisticated cyberattacks on critical infrastructure threaten national security and global stability.

"We must rise to the occasion, summon the political will, and strengthen our diplomatic efforts to address security threats through comprehensive, coordinated and context-specific solutions," he said.

Ruto made these remarks at the General Debate of the 79th UNGA, which began on Wednesday.

