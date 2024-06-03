Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav on Monday announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 39-year-old took to social media to announce his decision, sharing a slideshow of photos from his career with a Kishore Kumar song "Zindagi Ke Safar Mein" playing in the background.

"Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket," the caption to the video read.

Jadhav made his ODI debut for India on November 16, 2014 against Sri Lanka and played his first T20I against Zimbabwe on July 17, 2015.

The batting all-rounder, who was a part of 2019 World Cup, scored 1389 runs and picked 27 in 73 ODIs. He played 9 T20Is, scoring 122 runs with the highest score of 58.

Interestingly, Jadhav's social media post was quite similar to MS Dhoni's retirement note on Instagram.

The former India skipper shared a slideshow of photos from his career with the famous Bollywood song "Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon" playing in the background, accompanied by a caption "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

