Kashmir's first-ever international marathon, over 2,000 athletes run

Srinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Sunday, flagged off a mega international marathon in Srinagar city.

Omar Abdullah and Bollywood star, Suniel Shetty together flagged off the first-ever international marathon run from Polo View Street around 6.20 a.m.

The Chief Minister displaying his physical fitness also ran with the athletes for some time as his security personnel ran alongside him during the run.

Officials said that for the first time, Kashmir is hosting a mega International Marathon with the participation of 2,000 athletes, including 59 foreign international athletes. The athletes will run a 42 km full marathon and a 21 km half marathon.

Addressing a media conference, the director of tourism (Kashmir), Raja Yaqoob Farooq said on Saturday that for the first time, there are over 2,000 registrations for the Marathon. “Representations are from 29 UTs and 13 foreign countries. There are 59 foreign international athletes participating in the Half and Full marathons."

“There are 30 to 35 participants from Kashmir as well. This marathon will send a message across the globe that Kashmir is peaceful. All these athletes will send a message across the world that Kashmir is fit to host international events. We will showcase our cuisine, paper machie, Pashmina and other things. All these athletes will be our brand ambassadors,” the director said.

In addition to participation in the marathon, the athletes will be hosted for local cuisine. They will also visit the world-famous Gulmarg ski resort and enjoy a ride on the cable car there.

Alongside their participation in the marathon, athletes have been enjoying the beauty of Kashmir, its pristine lakes, alpine forests and the amazing autumn season which is known as the king of four seasons in Kashmir.

Kashmir hosted the G 20 meeting in May and also a sports car racing event. Those international events have helped attract an exceptionally large number of tourists after the idea of a peaceful, safe Valley started sinking in among the tourists and tour and travel operators.

