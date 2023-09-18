Karanvir Bohra gets emotional as Mumbai's old double-decker buses go out of service

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is known for his work in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', ‘Nach Baliye 4’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and his new show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’, got emotional as the non-AC double-decker buses of Mumbai retired from their service.

Mumbai’s non-AC double-decker buses have been the cornerstone of mass transit for the financial capital of the country much like the fabled local trains, both of which have found countless mentions in Indian cinema and are a character in themselves which define Mumbai and its culture.

Talking about the double-decker buses, Karanvir Bohra said: “Noooooooooo.... but bus number 123 was my favourite, I would travel from Colaba to Nana Chowk every day for my classes with my friend Hashim, for the only reason it used to go through meeting strive, I have such beautiful memories of that bus. I also met my first girlfriend on that bus.”

The old bus service, operated by BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) was iconic for the city and its residents, with the bus system going back all the way to British days, and became symbolic of the city’s transport, being an integral part of Mumbai for over 80 years.

The old double-decker buses went through several upgrades over time and modernised, though their high maintenance cost, their dated technology, as well as high fuel consumption started to make them ineffective, with the bus service finally getting discontinued.

However, it’s not like the double-decker buses have gone into oblivion, the BEST has plan to introduce more energy efficient electric double-decker buses in the city, some of which are already plying on limited routes. Their operations will be further expanded to other parts of the city as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karanvir is all set to make a return in the new season of the television show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu’, which is a spin-off of the original ‘Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?’.

There, he will be seen reprising his role of Viraj Dobriyal appearance in the new season.

The new season of ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’ will air Monday to Saturday on Star Bharat.

