Kabaddi: Yuva All Stars Championship to kick off in Haridwar from March 6

Haridwar, March 2 (IANS) Yuva All Stars Championship 2025, a first-of-its-kind tournament in the kabaddi ecosystem, will begin on March 6 here at Vandna Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar.

There will be four matches each day and the Championship will conclude on April 4 with a grand finale. The four matches will be played at 10:15 am, 11:45 am, 4 pm and 5:30 pm respectively.

12 teams will lock horns in the Kabaddi tournament for the coveted title. In December 2024 and January 2025, the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) was played and six teams qualified for the upcoming Yuva All Stars Championship 2025.

Palani Tuskers, the Division 1 winners, will lead the challenge, followed by Sonipat Spartans, the runners-up, and Kurukshetra Warriors, who secured third place in Division 1. From Division 2, UP Falcons emerged as champions, with Chandigarh Chargers finishing as runners-up.

Vasco Vipers, the Division 3 winners, also secured their place in the highly anticipated tournament. These six teams will now compete against six other challengers for the coveted Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 title.

Joining the six teams from YKS Division rounds are six invitational youth teams, which will be revealed later. The tournament will have a total of three rounds to decide the ultimate champions of Yuva (Youth) Kabaddi.

The tournament format will feature 12 teams, divided into two pools – Pool A and Pool B. The pool distribution is based on rankings from the division rounds of the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS).

Speaking on the upcoming tournament, Vikas Gautam, CEO, Yuva Kabaddi Series, said, "This is a battle of the best, featuring a format never seen before in Kabaddi. Get ready for high-octane matches over the next 30 days, where the nation's brightest young talents will showcase their skills on a grand stage."

“The Yuva All Stars Championship is a dream come true, giving young Kabaddi players an opportunity to display their talent to the world in the most competitive environment. Wishing all the participants the very best - this is the first step toward reaching new heights with Yuva,” he added.

