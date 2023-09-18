K’taka Police launch probe in death of four Nepalese nationals

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (IANS) Karnataka Police have launched probe into the suspicious deaths of four Nepalese nationals in Holeyarahalli near Doddaballapur town in Bengaluru Rural district.

Doddabelavangala Police is investigating the cause of the deaths and is also recording the statements. The incident had come to light on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Kale Sarera (60), Laxmi Sarera (50), Usha Sarera (40) and Phool Sarera (16) were found dead inside a shed at a poultry farm. The incident came to light when they did not answer the phone call by the poultry farm owner Mohan.

The deceased had joined the farm eight days before and had gone to sleep after having dinner on Saturday night. The report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the post mortem is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The door and windows of the shed were locked from inside and preliminary investigations suspected that the deaths occurred due to asphyxiation.

The police said that till the reports suggest the exact cause of death, the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Further investigation is underway.

