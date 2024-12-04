K’taka govt asks Guv to reconsider prosecution of Yediyurappa in BDA case

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Wednesday sent a proposal to the Governor to reconsider prosecution of former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, B.S. Yediyurappa, in the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) case.

The move by the Karnataka government is likely to trigger a controversy.

Siddaramaiah and his ministers are in a confrontational mode following the Governor’s consent for prosecution of the Chief Minister in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Interestingly, the complaint against Yediyurappa was submitted by social activist T.J. Abraham.

Abraham is also one of the three petitioners who petitioned against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case.

On November 19, 2020, Abraham had filed a complaint before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for an offence punishable under 7,8, 9, 10 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption (PCA) Act and 120 B of IPC, 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Yediyurappa, his family members and associates.

The said complaint carried grave allegations of corruption against Yediyurappa and his family members.

Abraham had made allegations in this regard and sought approval by the Governor to investigate Yediyurappa.

The Governor rejected the permission for prosecution of Yediyurappa even though there were 16 allegations and pointers in his petition.

The case concerns the tender issued by the BDA for the construction of one BHK and three BHK flats in Kodasapura in Bidarahalli taluk in Bengaluru East taluk at an estimated cost of Rs 567 crore.

Two companies which participated in the bid, namely Ramalingam Construction Company and Nagarjuna Construction Company Private Limited were short-listed for the same.

While Ramalingam Construction Company quoted Rs 666 crore, Rs 99.22 crore more than the estimated cost of Rs 567 crore, the Nagarjuna Construction Company quoted Rs 691 crore, that was also more than the estimated cost.

The decision to hand over the case for reconsideration was taken on last Thursday and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H.K. Patil, had made the announcement.

It was decided to recommend to the Governor that he should review his earlier decision and re-verify the matter.

It is also recommended that under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he should give consent for the investigation into allegations against Yediyurappa.

The government said that no reasons were cited for refusal of prosecution by the Governor.

When asked about the government’s criticism against Abraham when he lodged a complaint against Siddaramaiah, Minister H.K. Patil said, “The matter is in court and I won’t discuss it. I won’t also discuss the individual. The act and action of the personality is important and not the person.”

