K-Drama Star Kim Soo-Hyun Postpones Fan Event Amid Kim Sae-ron Controversy!

Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun has been facing the wrath of K-drama fans over the past few weeks over his alleged relationship with Kim Sae-ron. Kim Soo-Hyun was rumored to be in a relationship with Sae-ron when she was a minor. This news had come out months after Kim Sae-ron's death, as revealed by her aunt in a podcast.

Ever since this news, fans have been hating on Kim Soo-Hyun and are rejecting his every single professional move. Now, the actor's pre-scheduled fan meet in Taiwan also got canceled owing to the same controversy. The actor's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement about the same and revealed that the move was made citing safety concerns.

Even the event organizer released a statement following the actor's decision, regretting the move but promising to fully refund the amount for participating members and also issued a heartfelt apology for the inconvenience caused.

Sae-ron was reportedly 15 and Kim Soo-Hyun was 27 when the two began dating. Sae-ron passed away on Soo-hyun's birthday. February 16th.