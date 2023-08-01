IS-K claims responsibility for suicide attack at Pak rally

Islamabad, Aug 1 (IANS) The terror group, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (IS-K) has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Pakistan which led to the deaths of 54 people, including more than 20 minors.

A statement released late Monday by Amaq, the propaganda arm of IS-K, said that a suicide bomber conducted the attack on Sunday in Khar area of Bajaur district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Additional Inspector General of Police Shaukat Abbas told the media on Monday that at least 83 people were also injured in the attack

"At least 12 of the deceased are below 12 years of age. The medics fear that the death toll might further rise," he added.

JUI-F’s Khar emir Ziaullah, his information secretary Mujahid Khan and his 22-year old son were among the victims.

Abbas said that the convention began at 2 p.m. on Sunday and the explosion occurred two hours later, reports Dawn news.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Nazeer Khan said that preliminary probe had revealed that up to 12 kg of explosives was used in the blast.

Khyber Pakhtu­nkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan visited Bajaur on Monday.

Last year, the IS-K said it was behind attacks against religious scholars affiliated with JUI-F, which has a network of mosques and schools.

In June, it said they were behind the assassination of a party official in the village of Inayat Killi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.