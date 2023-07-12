Junior Boys National Boxing C'ships: Twelve SSCB boxers storm into quarters on Day 3

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), July 12 (IANS) Twelve young boxers from the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) progressed into the quarterfinals on the third day of the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships, here on Wednesday.

SSCB's Aakash Badhwar began the day's proceedings in the 46kg category. Continuing his top notch form, he delivered another 5-0 win; this time against Rishi Singh of Manipur.

In the 66kg category, SSCB's Prashant exhibited a dominant display of speed and sharpness as he comfortably defeated Delhi's Ronit Tokas in an unanimous decision win. On the other hand, Jasandeep (57kg) got the better of Chhattisgarh's Ansh Kumar Yadav in a hard fought 4-1 win.

As many as six SSCB boxers won their matches with an referee stopping the contest (RSC) decision. They include Hemant Sangwan (80+kg), Sahil Baord (52kg), M Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg), Sahil (75kg), Hardik Panwar (80kg).

Two pugilists from Chandigarh, Nikhil Nandal (50kg) and Arman (57kg) also made their way into the quarterfinals. While Nikhil scored a convincing 5-0 win over Samad Shaikh of Maharashtra , Arman hardly had to break a sweat as he defeated Nagaland's Bishal Singh by referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict in round 1.

Sikander (48kg) of Haryana reigned supreme on day 3 as the result of the referee stopping the contest (RSC) in round 2 against M Manikanda Vishal of Tamilnadu.

