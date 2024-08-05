Julian Alvarez nearing shock transfer to Atletico Madrid: Reports

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Julian Alvarez is close to securing a shock switch to Atletico Madrid as per reports. The Manchester City forward is one of the best young talents in the world but has been vocal about his minutes at the club given he plays second fiddle to Erling Haaland. As reported by The Athletic, Alvarez and the Madrid club have been in advanced talks with the player’s camp and the club and are nearing an agreement with the final fee being close to decided upon.

Manchester City secured his services from River Plate in 2022 for a fee of 15 million euros and the 22-year-old has gone to make 103 appearances for the side scoring 36 goals and providing 18 assists in the process.

Despite being a bench player in City colours, he is an integral part of the Argentina national team and was in the squad that went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, alongside he has also won the Copa America twice for his country.

Earlier, reports had suggested that a few English teams including City’s title rivals Arsenal were interested in securing Alvarez’s signature but the team were reluctant to bolster their rivals given the talent and caliber of the player.

This news comes a day after a report suggested that Atletico are nearing a transfer for Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher with the deal having been agreed to and only the formalities are pending.

The two new additions are likely to bolster Atletico’s team as they aim to compete with local rivals Real Madrid for domestic honours in the coming season.

