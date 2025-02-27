Jordan's king affirms support for rebuilding Syria, condemns Israeli attacks

Amman, Feb 27 (IANS) King Abdullah II of Jordan met here with visiting Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and affirmed Jordan's support for Syrians in rebuilding their country.

Jordan will help Syrians "to rebuild their country in a way that involves all components of Syrian society and guarantees Syria's unity, security, and stability," the king was quoted on Wednesday as saying in a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

The king described the just-concluded Syrian National Dialogue Conference as an important step towards rebuilding Syria in a way that fulfills the aspirations of its people, according to the statement.

He also stressed the necessity of creating appropriate conditions for the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, as well as the importance of Syria's return to its active role in the Arab world, Xinhua news agency reported.

The king condemned "Israel's encroachment on Syrian territory" and reiterated "Jordan's support for Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," the statement said.

The meeting discussed "opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, energy, and water," it said, adding the king also called for close bilateral coordination to address border security challenges and curb the smuggling of weapons and drugs.

According to the statement, al-Sharaa thanked Jordan for its position in supporting Syria's rebuilding efforts and preserving its unity, security, and stability.

The one-day Syrian National Dialogue Conference concluded in Damascus on Tuesday, with a comprehensive statement outlining key resolutions intended to shape the country's post-conflict trajectory. It brought together representatives from across Syrian society, who agreed to issue a final communique.

On Tuesday night, Israeli airstrikes intensified in southern Syria, targeting multiple military sites, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent remarks demanding "full demilitarisation of southern Syria".

After the talks, Sharaa left Jordan, concluding his brief visit to the country.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The next day, Sharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration, who was appointed president on January 29, tasked Mohammed Al-Bashir with forming a government to oversee Syria's transitional period.

