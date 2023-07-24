Jordan, Syria discuss joint efforts to combat cross-border drug trafficking

Amman, July 24 (IANS) Jordan and Syria have held a meeting in Amman to discuss cooperation to prevent drug smuggling across Syrian borders into Jordan, the media reported.

The meeting, also the inaugural meeting of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Committee for Combating Drug Smuggling, focused on the pressing threats posed by drug trafficking to the entire region, according to state-run Petra news agency report on Sunday.

Jordan and Syria agreed to form the joint committee during the visit of Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to Syria on July 3, Xinhua news agency reported.

Safadi has said on several occasions that Jordan will take all necessary measures to protect its borders from drug trafficking and security threats from across Syrian borders.

