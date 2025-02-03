Jordan, Slovenia stress need to solidify ceasefire in Gaza

Amman, Feb 3 (IANS) Jordan and Slovenia emphasised the need to solidify the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure the immediate and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid across the Palestinian enclave.

During a meeting on Sunday in Amman, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's support for the Syrian people in rebuilding their nation on principles that uphold unity, cohesion, and the rights of all its communities while combating terrorism and facilitating the voluntary return of refugees, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that Jordan and Slovenia will continue working together to push for a credible political process to implement the two-state solution, as the only viable path to achieving peace, security, and stability in the region.

Safadi and Fajon reaffirmed the strong friendship between Jordan and Slovenia and discussed ways to enhance cooperation bilaterally and within the European Union across various sectors, including economy, investment, information technology, tourism, defence, and security.

The two ministers also emphasised the importance of supporting Lebanon's security, stability, and institutional continuity.

Fajon reaffirmed Slovenia's support for the two-state solution and rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians or annexation of Palestinian land. She also emphasised Slovenia's continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), stating that its role is indispensable and irreplaceable.

She highlighted ongoing cooperation between Slovenia and Jordan to strengthen economic ties, particularly in defence and artificial intelligence.

She also stressed the importance of an inclusive process to ensure lasting peace in Syria, safeguarding the rights of all its people.

Regarding Lebanon, Fajon emphasised that the ceasefire is essential for restoring stability in the country. She affirmed that Slovenia would play an active role within the UN Security Council to support sustainable peace in Lebanon.

