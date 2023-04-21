Jordan, Iran agree to hold meeting to improve bilateral ties

Amman, April 21 (IANS) The foreign ministers of Jordan and Iran have agreed via a phone call to soon hold a meeting to discuss ways to improve their bilateral relations, the Jordanian foreign ministry said in a statement.

During the phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign minister Ayman Safadi stressed the need to continue a practical and transparent bilateral dialogue to address lingering issues between the two countries, including the situation at the Jordan-Syria border and drug smuggling to Jordan.

Safadi said that Jordan seeks to have good relations with Iran based on the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and cooperation that benefits the two sides as well as the region, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, said Iran looks forward to developing good relations with Jordan, whose regional role is highly valued.

The two ministers agreed to proceed with joint security meetings on remaining issues and to continue high-level communication for reaching understanding.

Although having diplomatic ties, the relationship between Jordan and Iran has long been tense. In early March, Jordan welcomed the decision by Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume ties.

