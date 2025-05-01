Jordan hands down 20-year sentences in national security case

Amman, May 1 (IANS) Jordan has sentenced four out of 16 defendants to 20 years in prison and imposed fines after convicting them of possessing weapons and explosives with the intent to carry out acts that endanger public safety, media reported.

Jordan's State Security Court handed down the sentences in a public session, accusing the defendants of transporting the materials within the kingdom and concealing them in multiple locations to evade detection, according to the state-run Petra news agency report on Wednesday.

The defendants were arrested in mid-2023, and the explosives, weapons, and ammunition were seized during security operations carried out based on intelligence gathered about the suspects, according to Petra.

After the operations, the case was referred to the Public Prosecution and subsequently to the State Security Court, Xinhua news agency reported.

Other cases remain under judicial review.

Security forces arrested the defendants in mid-2023 following intelligence-driven operations that led to the discovery and seizure of a cache of explosives, firearms, and ammunition.

Forensic analysis confirmed that the materials were suitable for use in military-style attacks and carried a significant risk to public safety.

In delivering its judgment, the court cited the "gravity" of the offences and their potential to undermine national stability, noting that such actions threaten the foundational pillars of law, order, and civil peace in the Kingdom.

It further emphasised the need for maximum deterrent penalties both to hold the perpetrators accountable and to send a clear message to others who might contemplate similar acts.

On April 15, Jordan's General Intelligence Directorate announced the arrest of the 16 individuals, accusing them of being involved in plots aimed at undermining national security and inciting chaos and destruction within the Kingdom.

The plots included attempts to manufacture rockets using locally sourced and illegally imported components, possession of explosives and firearms, concealment of a ready-to-use missile, and plans to develop drones.

The schemes also involved recruiting and training individuals inside Jordan and sending them abroad for further training.

This case constitutes a key component of a broader counter-terrorism framework disclosed by the government in recent months, the contours of which trace back to intelligence and surveillance operations initiated in 2021.

