Jordan, Greece stress need to maintain Gaza ceasefire

Amman, Feb 5 (IANS) Jordan and Greece stressed the need to maintain the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, expressing hope that it would lead to a permanent end to hostilities in the region.

It comes as Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met here with his visiting Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis. During their talks on Tuesday, the two sides discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, investment, tourism, and cultural sectors, according to a statement by Jordan's Foreign Ministry.

The discussions also touched on the developments in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, as well as ongoing efforts to address them, said the statement.

The two sides emphasised the importance of securing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring immediate and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to the entire territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

Safadi briefed Gerapetritis on the outcomes of an Arab meeting held Saturday in Cairo, which underscored the collective Arab commitment to securing a ceasefire, delivering aid, and advancing a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

He stressed that Arab nations are prepared to collaborate with international partners, including the United States and the European Union (EU), practically and constructively, to achieve a just peace in the region.

For his part, Gerapetritis said Jordan and Greece enjoy excellent relations, calling for strengthening this relationship and enhancing cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, and tourism.

He praised Jordan's role in safeguarding the holy sites of both Muslims and Christians in Palestine, and in maintaining stability in the whole region.

The top Greek diplomat called for prioritising the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, reopening the Rafah crossing, supporting the UN Palestinian relief agency, and ensuring the flow of aid into Gaza through Jordan's air bridge.

Gerapetritis is visiting Jordan as part of a regional tour that also includes Qatar, Palestine, and Israel.

