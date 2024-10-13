Jordan evacuates 35 nationals from Lebanon

Amman, Oct 13 (IANS) Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced the evacuation of 35 nationals from Lebanon aboard a military plane.

The plane arrived in Lebanon earlier on Saturday, carrying 15 tons of humanitarian aid, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run Petra news agency.

The spokesperson for the ministry Sufian Qudah said that since the beginning of August, 3,285 Jordanians had arrived in the kingdom from Lebanon through Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport, in addition to those who entered by land through the Jaber border crossing with Syria.

Qudah noted that the country was working to arrange additional flights to the kingdom and allocate special seats for Jordanians wishing to return. Furthermore, efforts were underway to facilitate land returns through Syria.

The spokesperson confirmed that Jordan was continuing to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon in coordination with Lebanese authorities.

He added that the Jordanian embassy in Lebanon maintained constant communication with the Jordanian community there, assuring that all individuals were safe and no injuries had been reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.