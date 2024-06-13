Jordan condemns Israeli settlers' 'incursions' into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Amman, June 13 (IANS) Jordan's Foreign Ministry has condemned "the continuous and escalating incursions by extremist settlers" into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of Israeli Police.

Castigating the latest incident that occurred on Wednesday, the Jordanian Ministry described in a statement the Israeli settlers' actions inside the compound as provocative and a violation of its sanctity, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This reflects a systematic Israeli policy that disregards international laws and Israel's obligations," the statement said.

The Ministry also called on Israel to cease all practices and violations against the compound and to respect its sanctity, emphasising the necessity of respecting Jordan's authority for managing affairs in the Al-Aqsa compound.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as Temple Mount, holds sacred significance for both Muslims and Jews and has long been a flashpoint for deadly violence between the two sides.

According to the peace agreement signed between Jordan and Israel in 1994, Jordan is responsible for overseeing the compound, which is located in East Jerusalem, a territory annexed by Israel after the 1967 Middle East war.

