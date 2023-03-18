J&K SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 18 (IANS) State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir.

Sources said the SIA raids were taking place in different places in Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian districts.

Sources said these raids are part of the investigation in connection with a case registered with the agency.

In Shopian district, the SIA sleuths raided the house of the controversial religious preacher, Sarjan Barkati in the Zainapora area of Shopian district.

Further details of the SIA action were awaited.

