J&K Police busts human trafficking racket in Baramulla, 4 girls rescued

Srinagar, July 12 (IANS) J&K Police said on Friday that it has busted a human trafficking racket in the Baramulla district and rescued four minor girls.

“The human trafficking module was operating in Ushkura in Baramulla. Investigations have revealed that Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ushkura, was involved in the trafficking and exploitation of minor girls,” the police said in a statement.

“After raiding the accused’s residential house, we recovered three minor victim girls who are from Rohingya, Burma. The search was conducted in the presence of magistrate and lady police officials,” the police said.

The police said that during interrogation, Shakeel confessed to selling one girl to Mehraj Ahmad Tantray, a resident of Kanli Bagh in Baramulla town.

“A subsequent raid at Tantray’s house led to the recovery of another victim, a minor girl from Rohingya Burma. We have arrested both Shakeel Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj Ahmad Tantray.

Police said that a case FIR No. 173/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered.

Police added that further investigation is going on to apprehend others involved in this human trafficking racket.

