J&K L-G hands over appointment letter to widow of man killed by terrorists

Jammu, April 30 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over the appointment letter to Sunita Sharma, whose husband Sanjay Sharma was killed by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama district on February 26.

"The Lt. Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K Administration to the family of the martyred civilian," an official statement said.

The family members of Sanjay Sharma were also present at the Raj Bhawan during the appointment letter hand over programme.

