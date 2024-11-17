J&K L-G chairs high-level security review meet

Jammu, Nov 17 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is chairing a high-level security meeting on Sunday in Jammu to review the security scenario in the union territory following the recent attacks by the terrorists.

The meeting is being attended by senior officers of police and security agencies right from the level of the district superintendents of police (SSPs), deputy inspector generals (DIGs) inspector generals (IGPs) additional director generals (ADGs) and the director general of police (DGP).

The meeting is being held at the convention centre on the Canal Road in Jammu city.

Terrorists have carried out several attacks across J&K during the recent days, and in a disturbing development, the terrorists have made their presence felt in areas believed to have been completely cleared of any terrorist footprint.

One of the most serious terrorist attacks was carried out on October 20 in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district where an infrastructure project company is building a tunnel to make Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road.

Two terrorists, a foreign mercenary and a local, entered the workers' camp in Gagangir and fired indiscriminately killing six non-local workers and a local doctor. Four non-local workers of the company were injured in that attack.

Sonamarg and the entire Ganderbal district had been claimed to have been completely cleared of any terrorist presence for over five years before the dastardly attack took place at Gagangir.

On October 24, terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg ski resort killing three soldiers and two civilian porters.

Security forces said the group of terrorists responsible for the Botapathri attack had entered the higher reaches of Gulmarg after crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in August 2024 and had been ordered to start attacks against the Army and civilians by terror handlers in Pakistan.

In another terrorist attack on November 10 in the Kishtwar district of the Jammu division, terrorists killed a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the elite Para commando force during an anti-terrorist operation in the Chaas area of Kishtwar.

Terrorists killed a 41-year-old woman and injured 11 other persons on November 3 when they hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday pavement market in the tourist reception centre area of Srinagar city. A 41-year-old woman, Abida, mother of three children, injured in this grenade attack, later succumbed to critical splinter injuries in the hospital.

Police later claimed to have apprehended three locals responsible for the grenade attack from the Ikhrajpora locality of Srinagar city.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said after the grenade attack that each drop of innocent blood spilled by the terrorists would be avenged. Sinha has ordered a proactive hot pursuit of terrorists, terror associates and terror sympathisers.

Sunday’s meeting is chaired by the Lt Governor in Jammu to review the latest security scenario and take an appraisal of the progress of anti-terrorist operations in the UT.

