J&K: Farmers from Poonch express gratitude to PM Modi for PM-KISAN benefits

Poonch, Feb 24 (IANS) As the 19th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was released on Monday, farmers from across the country including those from Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the transformative impact that the scheme has had on their lives.

The PM-KISAN funds release ceremony, held in Bihar's Bhagalpur was telecast live and watched by farmers at a special program organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in J&K's Poonch. The event was attended by a large group of progressive farmers and was presided over by Ajay Gupta, Coordinator of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, along with Rakesh Kumar, District Agriculture Officer. DDC Chairperson Tajim Akhtar was the chief guest for the occasion.

During the event, the farmers shared their personal experiences and the significant benefits they have derived from the PM-KISAN scheme, which has been instrumental in improving their agricultural practices and livelihoods.

Talking to IANS, Sakshi Verma, a local farmer, expressed her sincere appreciation, saying, "I want to thank PM Modi for releasing the 19th installment in Poonch. This scheme has made a huge difference in our lives. The Krishi Vigyan Kendra has supported us with essential resources like fertilizer, power tillers, and various types of trees. These provisions have allowed us to build better homes and take better care of our children."

Shakeela B, another farmer, shared her joy, "Today's programme is a big moment for all of us. Thanks to Modi ji, not only are farmers benefiting, but women farmers are also reaping the rewards. This scheme has empowered women like never before—women who used to stay indoors are now stepping out confidently. We are receiving support for bee farming, tree plantation, and more. PM Modi as not only provided financial aid but also made us believe in our own strength."

Mohammad Irfan, another farmer, reflected on how drastically his life had changed since PM Modi's tenure. "Before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, we had no support from the government. But since PM-KISAN, we receive Rs 2,000 every three to four months. This has helped us manage the costs of seeds and other essential farming needs. We are deeply grateful to Modi ji for launching such a scheme, which has made a real difference in our daily lives."

Ajay Gupta, the Coordinator of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Poonch, highlighted the massive scale of the initiative.

"The 19th installment being released today is part of the larger effort to provide financial support to farmers. Over Rs 22,000 crore has been distributed to nearly 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.41 crore women farmers, across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). It’s a proud moment for us to host this event, with over 300 farmer participants joining in to witness the live broadcast. We also organized an exhibition showcasing agricultural innovations, which was well-received."

