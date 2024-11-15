J&K celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Lt Gov lists steps for tribals

Jammu, Nov 15 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations at the Convention Centre on Friday.

He paid tributes to iconic freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda and recalled his contribution to the freedom movement and nation-building.

Addressing the function via virtual mode, the Lt Governor said that the UT government has taken historic steps in the past 4 years to change the lives of tribal communities for the better.

He said that the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is dedicated to honouring the tribal icon and celebrating the rich culture and glorious history of tribal communities.

He highlighted the historic steps taken by the J&K Government in the past 4 years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to change the lives of tribal communities. He also underlined the government’s commitment to safeguard the rights of the tribal communities, promote and preserve their cultural & linguistic heritage and provide equal opportunities across the sectors.

“My aim has always been to protect the interests of tribals and improve the welfare of women and youth from the community”, he said.

For the first time, the welfare of tribal communities, who were excluded from mainstream development for several decades, has been kept at the centre of the government’s development agenda, he added.

He said the IEC Campaign of Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan will also ensure the effective implementation of the scheme in Jammu Kashmir which will help in saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood and ensure holistic and sustainable development of tribal areas and communities.

Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Ahmed Rana, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Tribal Affairs Secretary Prasanna Ramaswamy G, senior officers and members of tribal communities and youth were present at the Convention Centre on the occasion.

