Japanese boy dies after being stabbed by man on way to school in China

Tokyo, Sep 19 (IANS) A 10-year-old Japanese boy, who was stabbed while on his way to school in Shenzhen, China, died from his injuries early Thursday morning, the Japanese government confirmed.

The boy was attacked near a Japanese school on Wednesday morning and was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries, local media reported.

The suspect, a 44-year-old man, was arrested by police stationed near the educational facility, according to Kyodo News.

The attack has raised concerns about further straining already tense relations between China and Japan.

Yoshiko Kijima, Japan's Consul General in Guangzhou, which includes Shenzhen, stated that the boy was stabbed in the abdomen. It is still unclear whether the attacker specifically targeted the Japanese boy.

Eyewitnesses reported that the child was bleeding heavily and was given a heart massage at the scene while his mother was present during the attack.

In a press conference, Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He emphasised that Japan has strongly urged China to provide detailed information about the attack and ensure the safety of Japanese nationals residing in China.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa condemned the attack as a "despicable" act against a schoolboy. She also called on Beijing to take all necessary steps to guarantee the safety of Japanese citizens.

Kamikawa has instructed officials to develop measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Japan's Vice Foreign Minister, Masataka Okano, summoned Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao on Wednesday to convey serious concerns about the stabbing.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Japanese community in China.

In a similar incident in June, a knife attack occurred in Suzhou near Shanghai, where a Japanese mother and child were injured, and a Chinese woman lost her life while attempting to stop the assailant, Kyodo News reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.