Japan to see unusually hot weather in early October

Tokyo, Sep 24 (IANS) Japan is likely to see unusually hot weather in early October as some areas will experience temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius, a rare occurrence for the season, according to the latest forecast from the country's weather agency.

In November and December, however, temperatures are expected to return to typical seasonal averages due to the arrival of cool air, the Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Tuesday.

Rainfall is expected to be around average nationwide, but warmer and more humid conditions in October may lead to more rainfall in areas from eastern to western Japan and the Pacific coast.

While the transition from summer to autumn may be delayed due to the warm October, winter is still expected to arrive on schedule, the agency noted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Temperature is expected to be near normal across Japan during winter, but regions along the Sea of Japan may see snowfall at or above average levels, with a chance of heavy snow if strong cold fronts move in, according to the forecast.

