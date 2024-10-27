Japan heads to polls as new PM Ishiba faces challenge amid money scandal

Tokyo, Oct 27 (IANS) Voting began across Japan on Sunday in a general election as newly appointed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba seeks a fresh mandate amid growing scrutiny over the ruling party's handling of political funds, local media reported.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), along with its junior coalition partner, Komeito, aims to retain a majority in the 465-member House of Representatives. However, Kyodo News polls suggest they are facing significant challenges.

In Japan's first general election since 2021, voters will cast two ballots each -- one for a candidate in a single-seat constituency and another for a party in proportional representation. Final results are anticipated by early Monday, reports Kyodo News.

A total of 1,300 candidates are competing for the 465 seats -- 289 in single-seat districts and 176 through proportional representation.

Ishiba dissolved the lower house on October 9, just eight days after taking office, pledging to restore public trust in politics and advance key policy initiatives.

The 67-year-old premier has promised to ease the inflationary burden on households, bolster national defence against regional threats, and enhance regional economies and disaster resilience.

However, during the 12-day campaign, the LDP faced backlash after reports emerged that the party provided 20 million yen (approximately $132,000) to local branches led by members who lacked official party backing due to a slush funds scandal.

The scandal has shadowed the LDP since late 2023, eroding public support to levels that ultimately led Ishiba's predecessor, Fumio Kishida, to step down and clear the way for a leadership change.

The main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), hopes to leverage public discontent with the LDP, which has governed Japan for most of the postwar period.

Prior to the recent dissolution, the ruling camp controlled the more powerful lower house with 288 seats, comfortably above the majority threshold of 233. The LDP held 256 seats, while the CDPJ had 98.

To achieve its long-sought goal of amending Japan's Constitution, the LDP must secure a two-thirds majority, or 310 seats, allowing them to propose a revision ahead of a national referendum.

