Jammu students applaud life lessons given by PM Modi on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Jammu, Feb 10 (IANS) Students from Jammu on Monday expressed their deep appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s insightful 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) programme, calling it a game-changer for both their academic and personal growth. The Prime Minister's words of wisdom not only helped them alleviate exam-related stress but also provided valuable life lessons that they plan to carry forward.

The annual interaction between PM Modi and students, aimed at addressing the anxieties around exams, has garnered immense praise from students at Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) in Jammu.

Speaking to IANS, Alaap Sharma, a student from KVS Jammu, shared his experience, stating, "We've been part of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' for a while now, and every year, it feels like we learn something new. This year, the Prime Minister’s session wasn’t just about exams, it was about life itself. His teachings on how to deal with challenges beyond the exam room left a lasting impression.

"I feel more prepared to face life's hurdles, thanks to his guidance. One recurring theme was how to reduce exam stress. The Prime Minister shared practical tips like waking up early, practicing yoga, and even taking a sunbath. These small practices, he emphasised, will stay with us throughout life."

Radhika, another student, reflected on the broader lessons imparted during the discussion.

"This year's programme was insightful not only for students but also for parents. PM Modi spoke about mutual understanding between children and parents, a topic often overlooked. He reminded us that marks are just numbers and shouldn’t be the only measure of success.

"We shouldn't feel pressured to top every subject. Instead, we should identify our strengths and focus on them. For me, this was a wake-up call. My goal is to enter politics, and hearing from a global leader like PM Modi gave me valuable tips on what qualities a great leader should have," she said.

Deepali Pankaj, another student, shared her thoughts on the motivational impact of PM Modi’s words.

"The experience was fantastic. I feel like every student, even if distracted, would have understood the message he shared. He spoke about maintaining a positive attitude, especially when faced with negativity. Even if we’re under stress, he suggested sitting alone, taking deep breaths, and focussing on our surroundings to increase our concentration. The PM emphasised how small changes, like starting the day with pranayama and mindfulness, can have a profound impact on our focus," she said.

Deepali also highlighted the changing nature of education in India, with discussions like 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' becoming more common.

"In the past, many students struggled with exam stress and didn't have outlets like this. But now, with these annual discussions, we feel heard, and our questions are being answered. It’s not just about exam tips, but about building resilience for life," she said.

Nagendra Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of KVS Jammu, reflected on the significance of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', saying, "This edition of the programme had an overwhelming impact. PM Modi's message was clear: Every child has something special within them.

"It's not always about acing every subject in school but discovering one's unique talents. Whether it’s sports, art, or leadership, there is always potential to excel. His words echoed the sentiment that every child is a source of hope and possibility."

The eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', which took place in Delhi’s Sunder Nursery, was a remarkable event.

PM Modi’s efforts to connect with students, teachers, and parents have made it an annual highlight.

This year’s PPC will feature eight series of episodes with prominent personalities offering their expertise on various aspects of life and learning.

Students from diverse educational institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, State/UT Board Government schools, and Sainik Schools, are set to benefit from this enriching programme, which continues to inspire and motivate students across the nation.

