Jaipur-Agra NH opens after 12 days as Saini Samaj suspends agitation

Jaipur, May 2 (IANS) The Jaipur-Agra National Highway 21 opened on Tuesday after 12 days as Saini Samaj announced suspension of movement.

The convenor of Phule Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Murari Lal Saini, announced the suspension of the agitation.

Murari Lal Saini left the agitation site soon after making the announcement.

The National Highway was closed for 12 days due to the Saini reservation movement, demanding a 12 per cent reservation along with compensation for one Mohan Singh who committed suicide.

Singh was an agitator of the Saini community, who was part of the protest on the highway, demanding 12 per cent reservation. He committed suicide on April 25.

Singh hanged himself from a tree on the side of the highway in Chah village near Aroda.

The agitators were demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore for Mohan Singh's family, a government job for his son and martyr status to him.

Vehicles passing through the highway were diverted through different routes.

Eventually, people going from Jaipur to Agra or Agra to Jaipur had to take an extra round trip of 25 kms.

From April 21, the agitators stood on the highway in Aroda village of Nadbai tehsil.

After the announcement of suspension of protest, NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) started cleaning the Jaipur-Agra National Highway-21.

With the help of tractors and JCBs, the work of removing debris lying up to one kilometer on the highway started.

