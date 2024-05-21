J P Nadda, Yogi Adityanath to visit Odisha for election campaign

Bhubaneswar, May 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party is putting all its might into breaking the winning streak of ruling Biju Janata Dal in Odisha. Senior party leaders from various places in the country continue to address rallies and hold road shows across the state.

BJP state Vice President Golak Mohapatra on Tuesday told reporters that BJP President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and veteran cine actor Arun Govil who played the character of Lord Ram in the Ramanand Sagar’s famous Ramayan TV serial, will hit the campaign trail in different constituencies of the state during the next two days.

Arun Govil aka ‘Ram’ will visit the state on May 22 and address three public meetings at Champua and Telkoi in Keonjhar district and Jaydev assembly segment of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. He is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Dhenkanal constituency on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also scheduled to visit Odisha on May 22. He will first hold a roadshow at Deogarh constituency and later attend three poll rallies at Barbil in Keonjhar, Choudwar and Baramba in Cuttack district.

BJP’s President J P Nadda will also be visiting Odisha again on May 23. He is scheduled to attend four election meetings at Karanjia in the Mayurbhanj district, Dhamnagar in the Bhadrak district, Barchana in the Jajpur district and Balikuda in the Jagatsinghpur district.

One of the star campaigners of BJP and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Odisha on May 23 and address two public gatherings at Chilika and Mahanga constituencies on Thursday.

Notably, voting for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections is being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.