IWL champions East Bengal FC determined to make a mark in their maiden AFC Women's Champions League campaign

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) By virtue of winning their maiden Indian Women's League (IWL) title in April this year, East Bengal FC will represent India in the AFC Women's Champions League Preliminary Stage.

The Indian champions have been drawn in Group E, along with hosts Phnom Penh Crown FC (Cambodia) and Kitchee SC (Hong Kong).

Under Coach Anthony Andrews' tutelage, EBFC Women will face a formidable challenge against hosts Phnom Penh Crown in the AWCL Group E Preliminary Stage opener on August 25 at the National Sports Complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The match will mark East Bengal's debut in Asia's premier women's club competition, and they will be eager to make a strong statement on the continental stage.

The Red & Gold Women earned their spot in the AFC Women's Champions League with a dominant 2024-25 IWL campaign, winning 12 of their 14 league games, while losing just once.

With 14 key players retained and some valuable reinforcements in two-time IWL Golden Boot winner Fazila Ikwaput, Indian national team midfielder Shilky Devi, Ugandan midfielder Amnah Nababi, Nigerian defender Maureen Tovia Okpala and Ghanaian defender Abena Anama Opoku, EBFC Women are poised to carry their domestic momentum into this crucial match.

Group E is a three-team battle, with East Bengal FC, Phnom Penh Crown and Kitchee vying for the sole qualification spot. The Group E preliminary stage matches will be played in a centralized round-robin format from 25 August. For the Red & Gold Women, a victory in the opening match against the Cambodia Women's League champions is critical to set the tone before facing Kitchee on 31 August.

Speaking to the media in Cambodia at the pre-tournament press conference, EBFC Women's head coach Anthony Andrews said, "This will be East Bengal's 18th participation in an AFC competition and the first for our women's team. We are well aware of the club's great legacy at the continental level. We are excited to represent India on this massive stage and hope to make all Indians proud with our performance. We have come to Cambodia after a two-month pre-season camp in Kalyani. Our preparation has been rigorous and the reinforcements to the squad have definitely bolstered our strength."

EBFC Women's goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu said, "It's a great occasion for our team and we are eager to make the most of the opportunities that come our way."

The AIFF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year and the Best Goalkeeper of IWL 2024-25 added, "The conditions here in Cambodia are very similar to those in India. We have adapted well to Cambodia's weather and are determined to qualify for the next round."

