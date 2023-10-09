'It was held in 1947': Former cricketer Atul Wassan humorously recall inaugural World Cup Year

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has engaged in a friendly banter with a Pakistan news anchor about the inception year of the first Cricket World Cup, saying the inaugural edition of the marquee event held in "1947".

Former India captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin were also present along with Wassan. The trio appeared on a ABP show at Noida-based Indraprastha Global School, where anchors from both the nations-- Indian and Pakistan-- were engaged in an amiable chitchat over ICC World Cup.

When prompted by a Pakistani anchor "When was the first World Cup held, in 1973 or 1975?", Wassan, with a playful grin, responded, "It was held in 1947," injecting humor into the conversation. The light-hearted remark drew chuckles from the audience.

Following Wassan's jest, Azharuddin chimed in with what seemed to be a serious answer, stating, "1975," referencing the year when the first Cricket World Cup was held. However, the Pakistani anchor, corrected Azharuddin, reminding him that the first World Cup was actually held in 1973, which was Women's Cricket World Cup.

