It might be blown out of proportion, says Salil Ankola on reports of rift in Indian team

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Salil Ankola, who recently served as member of India men's team selection committee member, believes that reports of rift in the current Test team might be blown out of proportion, adding that there’s a lot of outcry when the side doesn’t get good results.

After India suffered a 184-run defeat to Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, reports emerged of chaos and unrest in Indian team, with head coach Gautam Gambhir saying in his pre-match press conference that ‘there were some honest words, that is what I can say.’

“I am not a part of the Indian team selection committee now, but I don’t think that’s the case. If it was the case, it would have been internally sorted out. There is always hue and cry once Indian cricket team doesn’t do well.”

“But this, it might be blown out of proportion. Most of these guys have played together when Gautam was there, like Virat and Rohit have played with him, or even Surya has played little bit with him. Rest of the team is young.”

”Let's wait and watch what exactly the whole thing is - there's a lot of chatter going on about, like Rohit not playing or this and that guy should be dropped. Every other paper comes out with a different story, and even the Australian media is not helping us too much.”

“They come up with their own stories, which has always been the case. With Australian media, it's always at its worst, whether it is against India, England, or any other team,” said Ankola in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Asked if the outside noise around Indian team ahead of the crucial Sydney Test would be a main distraction in its quest to draw the series against Australia, Ankola, whose term as selector ended in September 2024, remarked, “I have toured with Indian cricket team on two long tours of West Indies and T20Is in Florida, USA, followed by the one in South Africa.”

“I have seen that all these kind of things don’t really come to the notice when you are a part of the Indian cricket team, because some things are usually blown out of proportion. We haven’t done well against New Zealand, and in Australia and were lucky in third Test, as it got rained out.”

“Otherwise, it would have been gone, and we were saved by rain Gods. After all, it boils down to World Test Championships. Last two times we were there in the World Test Championship finals, and haven't won it as yet, I think. Now even if we draw or win, it's going to be difficult to make it to the WTC final. We as a team have not fared well. So, there is going to be a little bit of noise all around.”

With coach Gambhir not guaranteeing that captain Rohit Sharma will be a sure starter for the Sydney Test, Ankola pointed out that it could be a decision which may be collectively taken by the captain-coach duo before the game begins.

“Rohit is the captain of the team, and has been one of the senior most players. But he has not been in great form lately. In the last few innings, he just scored just one fifty (before coming to Australia), so that's a long drive of not performing.”

“Maybe it's up to Rohit the captain and Gambhir being the coach. If Rohit wants to step down and let somebody else play, apart from that, then it all boils down to captaincy. Who will captain? So, it might be Bumrah. So, if Rohit himself decides not to play, then it's a different thing. Let's see what they do, because he (Rohit) has not commented as yet.”

“So, let's see, because Australians have declared their playing eleven – Mitchell Marsh not there and Beau Webster is playing. He's a good cricketer, and a good all-rounder. I believe there is a 6mm grass over there on the Sydney wicket, so it's going to be hard and bouncy again and we have to see whom we have to play.”

