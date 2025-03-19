‘It is a dream come true to play for Canada’: Jebbison reflects on nationality switch

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Daniel Jebbison, the AFC Bournemouth forward, has become one of Canada's most notable dual national recruits as the country prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Born in Ontario, Jebbison had previously represented England at youth levels, including at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2023. However, he has now chosen to play for Canada, adding valuable depth to the team’s attacking options.

Jebbison's decision to join the Canadian national team is part of coach Jesse Marsch’s efforts to broaden the squad’s talent pool by bringing in dual nationals. Alongside Jebbison, Promise David, a former Nigeria U-23 international, has also been included in Canada’s squad for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Finals. These additions provide more attacking options, helping to relieve some of the pressure on regular starters like Jonathan David and Cyle Larin.

Now, with his focus on helping Canada succeed in the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup, Jebbison is looking forward to contributing to the team's goals and stated it is a dream come true for him to represent Canada.

As far as I can remember, all I've dreamed about was playing for my country and playing in the Premier League. I had those two dreams and I can say that I've done it. I wanted to play for Canada after the first game I saw, which was against Jamaica at BMO Field [in Toronto] and it is a dream come true for me to play for Canada," he said to FIFA.com

Jebbison has been a regular substitute for Bournemouth in the Premier League and has scored two goals in two FA Cup appearances this season. Though not yet a regular starter in the league, his performances have been promising. His decision to represent Canada was influenced by the team’s youthful and dynamic squad.

‘What made me really come here was the young, athletic team we have. I knew it would be amazing here. Jesse took his time to come and see me multiple times. He was basically explaining what Canada is and where he sees it in five years and I latched on to that. I love him. He's very good. He's very passionate, he loves his job you can tell. He's very integrated into the sessions and he makes it very clear how he wants to play. That's the type of manager you want,” he added.

Jebbison’s addition to the Canadian squad strengthens the team’s depth and adds to the optimism surrounding the national team as they look toward the 2026 World Cup which they will co-host alongside the USA and Mexico.

