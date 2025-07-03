Is it compulsory to sell Biryani, chicken during Kanwar Yatra: Naqvi slams Oppn over name display row

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) As preparations are underway for the annual Kanwar Yatra that will begin on July 11, a war of words has broken out over the temporary closure of meat shops along the yatra route and the mandatory display of the owner's name at food joints in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi.

In UP, the Meerut district administration has mandated that all food establishments along the Kanwar Yatra route must display a QR code that allows pilgrims to scan and access detailed information about the food joint’s ownership and compliance status as well as a list of food items and their prices.

The Opposition has accused BJP-ruled states of religious appeasement and questioned the constitutional validity of such directives.

In a sharp rebuttal, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at the Opposition, accusing them of politicising religious festivals for communal gains.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday in New Delhi, Naqvi said, "Is it compulsory to sell Biryani or chicken during the Kanwar Yatra? Some people will say that it is their constitutional right to sell Biryani but one must think of religious sentiments of other people as well."

Naqvi urged all communities to maintain the sanctity and purity of such religious occasions and warned against injecting communal venom into matters of faith.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that social harmony is not disturbed. Unfortunately, some people want to add a communal flavour to every issue,” he said, without naming any political party.

The issue has sparked debate, with Opposition leaders stating that selective enforcement of rules during Hindu festivals is unconstitutional and divisive.

However, BJP leaders claim that respecting religious sentiments during limited periods is a matter of cultural sensitivity, not discrimination.

Naqvi also took a dig at Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi doubting the Maharashtra election results and the electoral roll revision in Bihar, accusing him of undermining democratic institutions.

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party has failed to digest the fact that they're being repeatedly thrown out of power via democratic elections. And, that is why they keep on raising questions on the credibility of the Election Commission and even doubt poll results, which is an insult to democracy," he said.

He accused the Congress of suffering from a "power entitlement syndrome," saying the party believes that being in power is its birthright. “This tantrum-driven politics is not only undemocratic but also dangerous for the country’s democratic ethos,” Naqvi added.

As the Kanwar Yatra nears and political temperatures rise, the debate underscores the growing intersection of religion and politics in India’s public discourse.

