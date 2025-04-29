Israel's Shin Bet chief announces resignation, will step down on June 15

Jerusalem, April 29 (IANS) Ronen Bar, head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency, announced that he would resign over his failure to prevent the Hamas-led surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Bar made the announcement on Sunday at a memorial service for Shin Bet's fallen combatants, saying he would step down on June 15.

"After years on many fronts, in one night on the southern front, the sky fell. All systems collapsed. The Shin Bet also failed to provide an early warning (about the Hamas attack)," Bar said, referring to the Hamas onslaught on October 7, 2023, that resulted in the killing of about 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 251 others.

"As the head of the organization, I took the responsibility," he added.

Bar said, "In order to allow an orderly process of appointing a permanent successor and ensuring a professional handover, I will conclude my position on June 15, 2025."

Bar's resignation comes amid a standoff between him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced Bar's dismissal in March, citing a loss of confidence in him. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and opposition leaders appealed the dismissal to the top court, which then froze the decision, pending further review, Xinhua news agency reported.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of a blame game over the failure to prevent the October 7 attack. Bar previously called for the establishment of a state commission for an inquiry into all aspects that led to the attack, including the government's handling of events leading up to and during it.

Meanwhile, the probe into the alleged undisclosed contacts between Netanyahu's close aides and the Qatari government, a case dubbed "Qatar-Gate," adds to the tensions between the two sides.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.