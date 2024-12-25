Israel's negotiation team to return after 'meaningful' talks on Gaza ceasefire

Jerusalem, Dec 25 (IANS) Israel's negotiation team involved in the Gaza ceasefire talks will return to the country from Qatar for "internal consultations" after "meaningful" talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The team, which includes senior officials from the Mossad, Shin Bet security agency, and the Israel Defense Forces, has been engaged in a "significant week of negotiations in Qatar," the office said.

"The team is returning for internal consultations in Israel regarding the continuation of negotiations for the return of our hostages," it added.

Israeli and Palestinian media reported that efforts led by Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediators have shown progress, though a breakthrough remains elusive, Xinhua news agency reported.

The length of the ceasefire has been a key sticking point in previous failed negotiation attempts. Hamas seeks to end the war entirely, while Israel insists on removing Hamas' control over Gaza before any resolution and maintaining a military presence in the Palestinian enclave even after the ceasefire.

Hamas launched an assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping approximately 250 others.

About 100 Israeli and foreign hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, and dozens of them are believed to be dead, according to Israeli estimates.

Israel responded with an extensive military campaign, reducing much of the Gaza Strip to rubble. More than 45,300 people have been killed by the Israeli strikes in Gaza, according to the Gaza-based health authorities.

The length of the ceasefire has been a key sticking point in previous failed negotiation attempts. Hamas seeks to end the war entirely, while Israel insists on removing Hamas' control over Gaza before any resolution and maintaining a military presence in the Palestinian enclave even after the ceasefire.

Hamas launched an assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping approximately 250 others. About 100 Israeli and foreign hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, and dozens of them are believed to be dead, according to Israeli estimates.

Israel responded with an extensive military campaign, reducing much of the Gaza Strip to rubble. At least 45,317 people have been killed by the Israeli strikes in Gaza, according to an update released on Monday by the Gaza-based health authorities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.