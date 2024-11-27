Israeli warplanes attack targets in Beirut

Beirut/Jerusalem, Nov 27 (IANS) Israel launched airstrikes on Beirut two days ago, hitting several neighbourhoods in the Lebanese capital and causing panic among residents, according to local sources and Israeli officials.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes targeted areas such as Barbour, Hamra, Salim Salam, and the area near the Kuwaiti embassy in Bir Hassan, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Warnings were issued for people to evacuate from Ras Nabaa, Zkak Blat, Msaytbeh, Corniche al-Mazraa, and Ras Beirut.

Many civilians fled the targeted areas by car or on foot, causing panic and traffic jams across the city.

Al-Jadeed, the local TV channel, reported at least three people were killed and 10 others injured in Israel's airstrike on Barbour in central Beirut on Tuesday evening.

These rare attacks on central Beirut came amid rising speculation about a potential ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, working with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, approved new plans for further strikes, according to the Defence Ministry.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged residents in southern Beirut suburbs to leave and stay at least 500 metres away from likely targets.

The IDF earlier said it had hit sites linked to Hezbollah in Beirut, Tyre, the Litani River, the Saluki area, and southern Lebanon, as the conflict continued to escalate.

