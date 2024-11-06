Israeli military says killed senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Jerusalem, Nov 6 (IANS) Israeli warplanes struck Lebanon on Wednesday, killing Hussain Abd Al-Haleem Harb, Hezbollah's commander in the Khiam region, Israel's military reported.

In a statement, the military said Harb "directed and executed many rocket attacks against communities in the Galilee, and against the area of Metula specifically".

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force has conducted around 70 strikes in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, according to military figures.

In Lebanon, ground forces coordinated aerial strikes that killed "a number" of Hezbollah fighters, while in Gaza, Israeli soldiers reportedly killed "dozens" of individuals the military identified as militants.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.