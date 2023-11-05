Israeli drone attacks Hamas leader's house in Gaza

Gaza, Nov 5 (IANS) An Israeli drone has reportedly bombed with a missile the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, in Al-Shati Camp in northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Aqsa radio, the Gaza-based station run by Hamas, said on Saturday that "enemy drones bombed Haniyeh's house in the Shati camp with a missile", but there were no reports of casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is known in Gaza that the drone bombing serves as a warning to evacuate the area around the house in preparation for its possible destruction in Israeli airstrikes.

Haniyeh has been residing with his family in Qatar for years, and his house was previously destroyed in Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip in 2014 and 2021.

