Israeli delegation to travel to Qatar for hostage deal with Hamas

Jerusalem, Jan 12 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed a senior delegation to depart to the Qatari capital, Doha, to continue advancing a deal with Hamas to release the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday said the directive followed a situation assessment Netanyahu held Saturday evening with Defence Minister Israel Katz and US negotiators from "both the outgoing and incoming administrations."

The Israeli delegation includes David Barnea, head of the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency, and Ronen Bar, chief of the Shin Bet internal security service, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Israel Katz, on January 10, has instructed the military to prepare a plan for the "total defeat" of Hamas if a hostage release deal is not signed by January 20.

Katz said if Hamas does not release the hostages by the time US President-elect Donald Trump takes office, a "plan for the total defeat of Hamas in Gaza" would be implemented.

He directed the military to "identify potential obstacles to implementing the plan, including humanitarian concerns and other issues," so the political leadership could make the "necessary decisions."

Katz, made the instruction, during a security assessment meeting on Thursday with Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

He called for delivering a stronger blow to Hamas rather than engaging in a "war of attrition."

Katz stated that the "complete defeat" of Hamas should be pursued independently of Gaza's reconstruction plans after the war. "Any political resolution is irrelevant to the current plan and required actions, as no Arab or other entities would take responsibility for managing civilian life in Gaza until Hamas is completely dismantled," he added.

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a deadly conflict after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostages.

Indirect peace talks between Israel and Hamas have been on and off in the past months, with Qatar, Egypt, and the United States as the main mediators.

In recent weeks, the indirect negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner swap deal have gained momentum.

