Israeli Defence Minister sees opportunity for hostage release in ceasefire talks

Jerusalem, Dec 12 (IANS) Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that he sees an opportunity to secure the release of all hostages still held in Gaza through a ceasefire deal.

"There is currently a chance for a new deal, hopefully for the release of all hostages, including those with American citizenship," said Katz in a phone call with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Katz's office, the two discussed several issues, including the renewed negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza

The talks for a ceasefire in Gaza have resumed following a truce agreement that ended the fighting between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah. No breakthrough has been announced yet in the brokered talks between Israel and Hamas.

About 100 hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.