Israeli army, Palestinian militants exchange fire on Gaza border

Gaza/Jerusalem, Oct 28 (IANS) Fire is being exchanged between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants on the Gaza Strip border as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announces an expanded ground assault into the enclave, the media reported.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Friday in a statement that "we are confronting an Israeli ground incursion into Beit Hanoun and east of Bureij, and violent clashes are taking place on the ground".

Bureij lies in the central part of the Gaza Strip, whereas Beit Hanoun is in the northwest of the Palestinian enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IDF spokesperson confirmed to Xinhua news agency that "following the activities which were carried out over the last few days, (IDF) ground forces are extending their ground activities this evening".

In Gaza, eyewitnesses told Xinhua that heavy Israeli bombardment has been ongoing, while local media reported Palestinian militants fired barrage of rockets targeting Israeli tanks deployed along the border.

