Israeli army kills Palestinian man in West Bank

Ramallah, Nov 22 (IANS) The Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The man has been transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital from the al-Ain refugee camp, west of Nablus, the Ramallah-based Health Ministry said on Thursday in a brief statement as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Local sources and eyewitnesses told Xinhua news agency that Israeli forces stormed the refugee camp with live ammunition, critically wounding the young man, Jihad al-Qatouni, who later died of the injury.

The sources and witnesses added that the Israeli forces arrested three other young men after raiding and searching their homes in Nablus.

Meanwhile, during an Israeli raid into Qalqilya city, the Israeli forces injured a young Palestinian, prevented an ambulance from reaching him, and later arrested him, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian news agency added that there was no information about the fate of the injured Palestinian who was identified as Mohammad Al-Fayyoumi.

Tension has been running high in the West Bank due to Israel’s brutal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year.

The Israeli army has not commented on the incident.

Israel usually described these raids in the West Bank as "counter-terrorism operations" targeting "terrorists" linked to Palestinian armed groups.

West Bank cities, camps, and villages have been witnessing an escalation in tensions since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

Since then, more than 770 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire and bombing across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.