Israel warns residents of South Lebanon to avoid returning despite ceasefire

Jerusalem, Dec 2 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday urged residents of more than 60 villages and towns in southern Lebanon to avoid returning to their homes "until further notice," six days into a ceasefire that followed over a year of fighting with Hezbollah.

Such warnings have often preceded major military operations during the conflict. Since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, Israel has conducted several attacks in Lebanon.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee published a map on social media platform X, highlighting a swath of territory stretching several kilometers from the Israeli border and calling on residents of more than 60 towns and villages, including Al-Naqoura and Marjayoun -- home to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters and base -- not to return.

He warned that the directive is in place "until further notice" and cautioned that "anyone moving south of this line is putting themselves in danger."

It was the second time Israel issued such a warning since the ceasefire took place. Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israeli forces are expected to gradually withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement came after French diplomats warned that Israel had violated the ceasefire agreement in at least 52 incidents, raising concerns about the fragile truce.

Israel, however, stated that its strikes were aimed at countering Hezbollah activities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.