Israel warns of imminent strikes on Lebanon, urging residents to evacuate

Jerusalem, Sep 23 (IANS) Israel's military issued a warning on Monday that it was about to attack sites in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, where Hezbollah is allegedly storing strategic weapons, urging civilians to evacuate.

"Distance yourself from houses where weapons are located, for your own protection," Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a press briefing in the afternoon, adding that the attack would begin within the next two hours without providing further details.

This marked the second warning from Hagari on Monday, following an earlier message in the morning for residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately, as Israel planned airstrikes targeting homes allegedly storing Hezbollah's cruise missiles.

So far, Israel has struck about 300 homes where Hezbollah allegedly hide missiles, Israeli army spokesperson Avichai Adraee said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has launched on Monday a third wave of airstrikes on Lebanon, the IDF said in a statement, resuming an assault that has killed over 100 people since early the day, according to Lebanese health officials.

