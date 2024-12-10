Israel steps up strikes in Syria following Assad's downfall

Damascus, Dec 10 (IANS) Israel has ramped up airstrikes across Syria and carried out significant ground operations, targeting critical military infrastructure in the wake of President Bashar al-Assad's government collapse, according to a war monitor on Tuesday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Israeli armoured units positioned roughly 25 kilometers from Damascus on Tuesday morning. However, an Israeli military spokesperson denied any troop movement beyond the demilitarized zone.

"The reports circulating in the media about the alleged advancement of Israeli tanks toward Damascus are false. IDF troops remain stationed within the buffer zone, as previously stated," an Israeli Defense Forces official said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Observatory documented at least 310 Israeli airstrikes in recent days, targeting military installations linked to the now-defunct Syrian army. Strikes have hit airfields, weapons depots, and strategic sites, including areas near Damascus, Salamiyah in Hama province, and the Qalamoun mountains.

Israel confirmed it conducted widespread strikes across Syria on Monday as opposition forces declared control over Damascus following Assad's ouster. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the events a reshaping of the Middle East, crediting Israeli actions against Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iran with triggering Assad's downfall.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Monday that the strikes aimed to neutralize weapons and chemical facilities, preventing their capture by rebel factions. "We are ensuring these capabilities do not fall into the wrong hands," Sa'ar stated at a news conference.

Meanwhile, the General Command of opposition fighters in Damascus denied reports of Israeli incursions or secret agreements with the Syrian opposition. In a statement, it emphasised Syria's territorial integrity and pledged to uphold it under a new government aligned with international law.

Israel's recent actions align with its long-standing goal to prevent Iranian influence in Syria. Analysts suggest the strikes aim to dismantle lingering threats, including advanced weapons systems and militias tied to the Assad regime.

The incursion has drawn criticism from regional countries, including Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, with the international community calling for respect for Syria's sovereignty.

Syria's complex conflict, marked by civil war and foreign interventions, has entered a new phase with Assad's unexpected removal. Israel, consistently opposing Iranian presence in Syria, appears to be dismantling potential threats during this transition.

