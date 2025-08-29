Jerusalem, Aug 29 (IANS) Israel's Health Ministry reported 152 new measles cases, raising the total to 770 since the outbreak began in early April.

The ministry estimates that 1,550 to 2,750 people may be infected, citing high hospitalisation rates and community reports. Currently, 228 patients are actively diagnosed, including 24 hospitalised -- most under six years old. Two patients are in intensive care, one on ECMO support.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of two unvaccinated boys aged 18 months and two years.

In May, about a month after the outbreak started, the ministry launched a nationwide vaccination campaign. Since then, over 115,000 doses have been administered, Xinhua news agency reported.

Measles, a highly contagious viral disease, typically causes fever, fatigue, runny nose, and a characteristic rash. Severe complications can occur, sometimes proving fatal.

Common complications include fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat and inflamed eyes. The disease can be prevented by immunisation.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107 500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

Accelerated immunisation activities by countries, WHO, the Measles & Rubella Partnership (formerly the Measles & Rubella Initiative), and other international partners successfully prevented an estimated 60 million deaths between 2000–2023. Vaccination decreased an estimated measles deaths from 800 062 in 2000 to 107 500 in 2022.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. A prominent rash is the most visible symptom.

The rash begins about 7–18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck. It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5–6 days before fading.

Measles is still common, particularly in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The overwhelming majority of measles deaths occur in countries with low per capita incomes or weak health infrastructures that struggle to reach all children with immunisation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.